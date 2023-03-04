SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two brothers from Wilkes-Barre were sentenced on Friday for their role in running a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking ring.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says Jose Raymer Tejeda, 38, and Edwin Tejeda, 32, were sentenced to 188 months, 12.67 years, for running a drug trafficking conspiracy that lead to someone’s death.

Officials say the brothers operated the drug trafficking ring from 2016 to 2022 and moved significant quantities of fentanyl, tramadol, and cocaine through the Wilkes-Barre region.

As well as time in prison, Juge Robert D. Mariani sentenced the brothers to forfeit $25,000, various guns, ammo, and property seized during the investigation.

Seven people involved in the conspiracy have been sentenced as of March 4, 2023. The sentencings according to the courts are as follows: