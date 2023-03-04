SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two brothers from Wilkes-Barre were sentenced on Friday for their role in running a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking ring.
U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says Jose Raymer Tejeda, 38, and Edwin Tejeda, 32, were sentenced to 188 months, 12.67 years, for running a drug trafficking conspiracy that lead to someone’s death.
Officials say the brothers operated the drug trafficking ring from 2016 to 2022 and moved significant quantities of fentanyl, tramadol, and cocaine through the Wilkes-Barre region.
As well as time in prison, Juge Robert D. Mariani sentenced the brothers to forfeit $25,000, various guns, ammo, and property seized during the investigation.
Seven people involved in the conspiracy have been sentenced as of March 4, 2023. The sentencings according to the courts are as follows:
- Jose Raymer Tejeda, 38 from Wilkes-Barre
- Sentenced to 188 months of imprisonment for role in running drug trafficking conspiracy
- Edwin Tejeda, 32 from Wilkes-Barre
- Sentenced to 188 months of imprisonment for role in running drug trafficking conspiracy
- Emilio Tejeda, 33 from Wilkes-Barre, brother of Edwin and Jose Tejeda
- Sentenced to 57 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl
- James Tindol Jr., 38 from Nanticoke
- Sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
- James Garris Jr., 52 from Wilkes-Barre
- Sentenced to 168 months of imprisonment for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
- Kearon Brinson, 41 from West Nanticoke
- Sentenced to 41 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and marijuana
- Lamont Hubbard, 50 from Plymouth
- Sentenced to 26 months time served after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and marijuana.