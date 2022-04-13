WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A West Pittston man has pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assault charges.

According to the West Pittston Police Department, they began an investigation pertaining to a sexual assault of a minor female in September of 2020.

Officers said the investigation lead them to 20-year-old Robert Hutchins. After which they attempted to execute a search warrant at Hutchins’ home.

Officials say Hutchins pleaded guilty on Tuesday to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors and is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Hutchins was also charged with resisting arrest and simple assault for fighting with officers as they tried to execute the search warrant, to which he later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days to 20 months, court papers say.