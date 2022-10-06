WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Luzerne County Detectives arrested a West Pittston man on charges related to child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 15, detectives received a “CyberTip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), that an account uploaded six videos of suspected child pornography.

The IP address where the videos were uploaded, as well as the email address and phone number attached to the account were all connected to 55-year-old, Paul Strok, of West Pittston, the complaint reads.

Officials say on Thursday, around 6:40 a.m., the Luzerne County ICAC Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, and the West Pittston Police Department executed a search warrant at Strok’s apartment in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue.

As the criminal complaint reads, upon entering Strok’s home, law enforcement encountered him on the stairs to his apartment. After informing Strok of the search warrant, he was arrested and agreed to speak with police concerning alleged child pornography.

Investigators say Strok admitted that the phone number and email address connected with the CyberTip were his, however, the email address was shut down and the cell phone was given away.

Strok admitted to having a drug problem and said he would “click on stuff he didn’t know of while he was high on drugs”, officials say.

According to detectives, Strok admitted that he “likes young girls” and when he’s on illegal websites, he has to “stop himself because he knows it’s wrong”, saying he has “an addiction to it” and “doesn’t like it.”

Police stated that Strok couldn’t remember downloading the videos from the website or storing them on his cell phone.

As stated in the affidavit, Strok said he searched for ‘pre-teen’ girls.

When asked by detectives if he understood pre-teen means 13 years old or younger, to which he replied yes, investigators say.

Strok was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Halesey and his bail was set at $75,000 monetary, which he could not post. He was remanded to the Luzerne County Prison.

Strok is charged with three felonies including child pornography, dissemination of photos/film of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 13 at 8:15 a.m.