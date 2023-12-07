WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a West Pittston man was charged with a Wilkes-Barre hit-and-run in October.

24-year-old Nigel Whitehead has been charged after he allegedly struck a man in Wilkes-Barre on October 3.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on October 3 around 11:16 a.m., a report came in of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Coal Street.

Officers say a witness said as she was waiting at a red light she saw the male walking across the street before a blue truck turning left onto Coal Street, struck the victim causing him to fly across the road and landing in front of her vehicle.

Investigators stated footage showed a blue truck hitting the victim while he was already in the roadway and stopping for a brief moment before driving away.

Officials say on November 7 officers met with Whitehead while he was incarcerated at Luzerne County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

Whitehead told police he was driving around to clear his head when he struck the man and didn’t stop because he knew his license was suspended, as noted by police.

Court documents note the victim suffered from splenic laceration, kidney laceration, left rib fractures, and a left elbow fracture.

Whitehead has been charged with accidents involving personal injury or death, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, and several other related offenses.