WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner ruled a West Penn Township incident a homicide after a man died from being hit by a dump truck.

According to coroner Daniel Buglio, the death of Mark T. Boyle, 35, has been ruled a homicide after an investigation determined Michael Albert, 60, of Scranton, intentionally struck and ran over Boyle with a tri-axle dump truck in the 700 block of Penn Drive of West Penn Township in Schuylkill County.

Schuylkill County Prison

Buglio says the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries due to the tri-axle dump truck collision and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Boyle was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and an autopsy was performed Friday.

The death of Mark T. Boyle is being investigated by the West Penn Township Police Department, the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.