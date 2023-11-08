POCONO TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged an employee of Weis Market for allegedly stealing from the register multiple times.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 30 around 10:00 a.m., officers were called to the Weis Market for a report of a theft by an employee.

Police say the store’s loss prevention officer advised them an employee, Aniya Hardwick-Lewis, 21, from Tobyhanna, had stolen money from her register on three occasions.

Investigators said from October 8 to October 17 Hardwick-Lewis removed $350 in cash from her register and put the money in her pocket.

Surveillance video of the incidents allegedly showed Hardwick-Lewis removing money from the register while ringing up customers’ groceries, and then she would place the money in her pocket while helping bag the groceries.

Hardwick-Lewis was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.