WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials confirmed a middle school student was killed in a Wilkes-Barre incident that happened Monday evening.

On Monday around 5:00 p.m., multiple police agencies responded to the area of South Welles Street and Midland Court in Wilkes-Barre.

Brian Costello, superintendent of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District confirmed with 28/22 News that a student of the district died Monday night.

Wilkes-Barre Police stated officers came in contact with several juveniles that were involved in the incident including a juvenile victim who was injured. The victim was immediately treated with life-saving measures that were unsuccessful.

Witnesses and a juvenile suspect were taken in for further investigation. A juvenile suspect was arrested and is waiting for further court action, according to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

“This is a very sad and tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” stated Superintendent Costello.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police did not release any further details regarding the victim’s death.

Costello noted additional resources such as grief and guidance counselors are available and will continue to be available as needed for students, staff, and family members.