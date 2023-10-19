DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the human remains found in Wayne County have been identified as a missing Monroe County man.

On October 18 28/22 News reported that human remains were discovered on a property in Wayne County.

According to Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell, the human remains found in Wayne County have been identified as Stephen C. Lepore from Tobyhanna who was reported missing in 2012.

Investigators executed a search warrant at 95 Peet Road Tuesday after receiving a tip that there may be human remains buried on the property.

Detectives say they were searching for Lepore, who was reported missing back on August 19, 2012, by his housemate after she had not seen or heard from him.

On October 1, 2012, Lepore’s housemate told investigators Lepore had been involved in several verbal disputes over a $15,000.00 debt.

Officials said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner is death was homicide. As of now, this is an active investigation. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.