WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Wayne County has been arrested on child pornography charges, says District Attorney A.G. Howell.

According to Wayne County District Attorney Howell, on Tuesday, 20-year-old Damian Kavalkovich from Waymart was arrested after allegedly sharing child pornography through Snapchat.

District Attorney Howell said they were notified by Snapchat, Inc. of three images of child pornography being shared by Kavalkovich.

As stated in the release, during the execution of a search warrant, electronic devices were taken from Kavalkovich’s home and he was interviewed about the uploaded photos.

Kavalkovich has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of disseminating child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, each a felony of the third degree.

Kavalkovich was taken to Wayne County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 secured bail and will appear in court on June 21.