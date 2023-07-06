WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, additional charges were filed in Schuylkill County against a former wax salon owner.

28/22 previously reported 62-year-old Leonard Serrani of Auburn was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting multiple customers.

Public documents say Serrani was previously charged with six counts of felony aggravated indecent assault without consent and six misdemeanor indecent assault charges without consent of other.

Serrani is now facing an additional 13 charges, including three additional felony charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent and 10 indecent assault without consent of other charges, according to court documents.

On July 6, Serrani was arraigned and the Honorable David J. Rossi set a cash bail of $25.000.

Serrani was unable to post bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 19.