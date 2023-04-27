Video Courtesy of Scranton Police Department

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two suspects are wanted for allegedly distracting a victim at the Giant Market to steal her wallet from her purse.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on April 17 two people were seen stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse at the Giant Market in the 1600 block of Nay Aug Avenue.

Police say the victim reported being distracted by a woman while a man reached into her purse, and stole her wallet.

Investigators describe the man as a Hispanic, wearing a white shirt, dark pants, brown dress shoes, and glasses. The woman is described as a Hispanic, wearing a white baseball hat, long dark hair, a white jacket, jeans, and white sneakers.

Scranton police are asking for help with any information on the identities of the suspects pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Michael Schultz at 570-348-4139 or you can leave a tip on their tipline.