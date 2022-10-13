Police say the man also led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen dump truck

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man that was wanted on several charges after they say he led officers on a lengthy chase across the Cross Valley Expressway Wednesday afternoon.

According to Plains Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. officers were checking on an abandoned motorcycle near the Red Roof Inn on State Route 315 when they saw Joshua Forrester-Westad, 37, of Edwardsville, who was known to police for being wanted on several charges.

Officers said they told Forrester-Westad to stop, but he ignored them and began walking across SR 315.

Forrester-Westad then fled behind Lighouthouse Academy School on foot and made his way to SR 309, stated investigators.

Police say they lost sight of Forrester-Westad when he made his way down a steep embankment near exit 1 on SR 309.

As police were setting up a perimeter to locate Forrester-Westad, they said information came in that he was staying at the Microtel Inn and Suites.

As stated in the affidavit, while officers went to the room he was staying, they were told that Forrester-Westad was running away from the Microtel Inn.

It was later learned from Jessica Bullock, who was staying with Forrester-Westad that he had jumped out of the window when police arrived at his room, according to court documents.

Bullock was arrested on wanted drug charges

Detectives said they began a foot pursuit in the wooded area around SR 315 when they saw Forrester-Westad fleeing across SR 315 into the woods when officers lost sight of him again.

Forrester-Westad was later seen by witnesses getting into a dump truck from Frachelli Enterprises, as stated by investigators.

Police said Forrester-Westad led officers on a high-speed chase in the stolen dump truck through a neighborhood as the dump truck jumped several curbs and ran over lawns.

The dump truck came to a rest on a curb when police say Forrester-Westad fled again and was eventually arrested in the parking lot of Motor-World.

Forrester-Westad now faces additional charges of fleeing police, avoiding arrest, and theft. Police say Bullock was also wanted and was taken into custody.