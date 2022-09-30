KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who slaps himself 19 times after being caught by a predator catcher has been charged with numerous sexual offenses after police say he tried to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

The Luzerne County Predator Catcher, Musa Harris tells Eyewitness News on August 30 he worked with police sending them photos of communications and a video of a meeting with an adult male, identified as Ryan John Barrett, 34, of Scranton.

Kingston Police Department stated they reviewed the video sent to them and that Barrett believed he was speaking with a 15-year-old female. Detectives say Barrett sent messages on a social media website looking for pictures and asking if the teen wanted to meet up.

According to Harris, Barrett began asking for more photos and how old she was. Harris replied, stating 15 years old. Barrett wrote, “I’m more than double that, I’m 34. We can be [expletive] buddies if you want.”

Police say Barrett then described details about himself in a sexual way and sent nude pictures to confirm those details, stating, “Let’s have some fun.”

As stated in the affidavit, Barrett (pictured below) then stated that he wished he could see a picture or video chat with her to ensure she wasn’t the police. Barrett continued to make sexually explicit comments and asked if she had a place they could meet up because he had a roommate, and if she were on birth control because if they were going to have fun he “can’t have anything be happening,” law enforcement states.

Kingston police say Barrett continued making sexual comments, asking for nude photos of what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Law enforcement says Barrett continued the conversation through August 25 and sent a photo of a male and female having sexual intercourse, according to court documents.

Harris stated he made plans with Barrett to meet him in Kingston, allegedly down the street from the teen girl’s home. Shortly after Barrett arrived at the location and he was confronted by Harris.

In the video, Harris recorded, he informed Barrett that no one was coming to meet him. Harris asked him why at his age, he was coming to meet with a 15-year-old female and why he was talking so explicitly to her. To which Barrett replied he didn’t know why.

In the video recorded by Harris, Barrett admitted that he was 34 years old and he believed that the girl he was trying to meet was 15 years old, which is a 19-year age difference.

Harris tells Eyewitness News he asked Barrett to slap himself in the face 19 times, to which Barrett agreed.

Barrett was arrested and arraigned on Friday, September 30, at 10:55 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Haggerty. His bail was set at $50,000 monetary, which he couldn’t post, so he was remanded to the Luzerne County Prison.

Barrett is charged with five felonies including criminal solicitation – IDSI person less than 16 years of age, two counts of criminal attempt – unlawful contact with minor – sexual offenses, criminal solicitation – statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, criminal Attempt – unlawful contact with minor – obscene and other sexual materials and performances and criminal use of communication facility.

Barrett has a preliminary hearing scheduled at 9:45 a.m. on October 10.