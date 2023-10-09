SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a car they say fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian walking on a crosswalk.

According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators are looking to identify the vehicle and the driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 5th around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Vine Street and North Washington Avenue in Scranton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Officer Hogben at 570-348-4134 extension 0.