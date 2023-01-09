DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday.

According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to break into other cars on the block.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying these suspects. If you have any additional information please contact police at 570-342-9111.