POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in Monroe County after she sends officers on a high-speed chase.

According to Pocono Township Police Department on August 19 around 9:50 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Tesla SUV with an expired and suspended registration.

During the traffic stop, police say they made contact with 29-year-old Jamisa A. Mclvor from East Stroudsburg who had an expired and suspended driver’s license.

Upon asking her to step out of the vehicle officers say Mclvor fled from the traffic stop leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Police note the chase had to be terminated due to unsafe conditions.

Officials state a felony warrant has been issued for Mclvor’s arrest.

Mclovr has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, reckless driving, careless driving, and several other related charges.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jamisa A. Mclvor are asked to call the Pocono Township Police Department at 570-629-7200.