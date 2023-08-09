STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department has identified a suspect in a shooting that took place in Stroudsburg last month.

According to police on Thursday, July 27, around 1:21 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting that just occurred at the intersection of North 6th Street and Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Police say a bouncer at a Monroe County bar called “Philly Pub” reported hearing several gunshots, and further calls revealed there was a physical altercation in front of the bar and five gunshots were heard.

Detectives say upon arrival they found four spent 9mm bullet casings, a suspected bullet hole in one building, and a live 9mm round on the sidewalk located next door to “Philly Pub.”

Investigators say after watching numerous surveillance videos from the area, they identified the shooter as 30-year-old Gavin Anthony Williams.

According to law enforcement, Williams is seen on camera wearing a white shirt, grey shorts, white sneakers, and a black, cross-body bag, as he gets into a physical altercation with another man, Thomas Green, and allegedly pulls out a gun as they exchange words.

Police say as Green and another victim fled the scene of the altercation toward the intersection of North 6th Street and Main Street, where Williams was seen following the victims, allegedly holding a gun in his hands.

Officers say several gunshots were then fired and Williams was seen running north on North 6th Street with a black handgun in his right hand.

Detectives say Williams was last seen running northbound in the direction of Sarah Street.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Williams and according to online court documents, he is facing two felony counts of attempted criminal homicide, felony counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, possession of a firearm without a license, and related charges.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Rui Macedo at 570-421-6800 or email at rmacedo@sarpd.com.