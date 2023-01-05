STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Monroe County man accused of a $154,000 home improvement fraud.

Image of Valera

Investigators said Anthony Valera, 37 from Pocono Summit, took on at least five contracts and abandoned them. Those five contracts added up to $154,000.

Officials said Valera would take the first or the first two payments for the contract and then cut off contact. The district attorney’s office said they believe there are more victims who have not come forward yet.

Valera conducted business under several names. They included Valera Home Improvement LLC, Pocono Custom Home Builders Corp., Valera Custom Home Builders LLC, and V.H.I. LLC.

Investigators said Valera is known to drive a white 2013 Nissan Work Van with a Pennsylvania PA Registration ZMX 1797.

If you believe you paid one of Valera’s businesses for a project that was never completed or if you know where he is, you can contact Detective Thomas McMahon via email at TJMcMahon@monroecountypa.gov.