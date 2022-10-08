POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they believe stole a vehicle in Monroe County earlier this week.

Pocono Township Police say they issued an arrest warrant for William J. Minnick, age 50 from Lancaster, on October 8 for allegedly stealing a 2019 Gray Ford Escape from “Advance Collision,” on Monday, October 3.

Officials ask anyone with information on Minnick’s whereabouts to contact the Pocono Township Police at (570)629-7200.

Minnick currently faces one count of theft by unlawful taking, one count of receiving stolen property, and other related offenses.