HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman who they say was driving a stolen car and gave officers a fake name during her arrest.

According to Hanover Township Police Department, early Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. officers pulled over a car at Turkey Hill on Carey Avenue.

Police say, Michelle Lynn Shotwell, 28, of Edwardsville, was driving the car and gave officers a fake name calling herself “Melissa Shotwell” during the traffic stop.

After a background check investigators say Shotwell was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department for robbery charges. As a result, Shotwell was arrested and taken to headquarters.

Shotwell is charged with receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, false identification to law enforcement, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and unsworn falsification to authorities.

She remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 bail.