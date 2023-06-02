PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a wanted woman after she was found using drugs in the parking lot of Mohegan Pennsylvania.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were called to State Route 315 at Mohegan Pennsylvania for a woman using drugs in the parking lot.

Officers say they found the woman, later identified as Kimberly Holbrook, 30, of Forty Fort, in possession of the following:

Methamphetamine

Heroin

Marijuana

Drug paraphernalia including needles and smoking devices

Investigators stated they discovered Holbrook was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department for failing to appear on DUI charges.

Holbrook was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and faces drug-related charges