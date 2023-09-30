HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspect wanted for a deadly shooting on July 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina, was apprehended in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania on Friday.

According to Raleigh police on Wednesday, July 19, around 3:44 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported gunshot victim in the 2700 block of Poole Road.

Upon arrival, police say officers found a man suffering from a severe gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, but the gunshot wound was too serious and he succumbed to the injury, police say.

Detectives at the scene opened an investigation and police said there was no threat to the community as it appeared to be an isolated incident.

According to law enforcement about one month later on August 14, Raleigh police asked the public for information about a man, 31-year-old, Victor Alexander Newman (pictured below), who officers believed to be involved in the July 19th fatal shooting.

Courtesy: Raleigh Police Department

On Saturday, September 30, U.S. Marshal William Pugh announced Newman was arrested in PA the previous day, Friday, September 29, in Hanover Township, Luzerne County, by the U.S. Marshals Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

U.S. Marshals stated Newman was wanted by the Raleigh, North Carolina police on murder and lesser charges, following the investigation into the July 19 shooting in the 2700 block of Poole Road in Raleigh, NC.

The Department of Justice says after Raleigh police were unsuccessful in finding Newman, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) was requested to aid in his capture.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Newman was arrested by the USMS at a home on Maria Drive in Hanover Township, Luzerne County, attempting to flee.

According to police, as Newman tried to run, he was met in the backyard by Wilkes-Barre Police Department’s K-9 “Chase,” a member of the USMS Fugitive Task Force.

Officers say Newman ran back into the house and was arrested without incident.

Newman was arraigned in Luzerne County and is being housed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he awaits extradition to Wake County, North Carolina.