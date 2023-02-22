DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a wanted man was sent to the hospital after a chase caused him to hit a troopers cruiser unit.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to a wanted person sighting.

Police say they were informed Rick Waugaman, 35, of Milton, who is wanted on multiple charges, was seen banging on a house door that belonged to a person who has a PFA on him.

Troopers were able to locate Waugaman on an ATV near the Susquehanna Trail. When Waugaman noticed troopers were following him a chase began, PSP stated.

Towards the end of the chase, police say Waugaman hit a state police cruiser along the off-ramp of Interstate 80.

Waugaman was taken to Geisinger Medical Center after suffering serious injuries. He will then face the charges he was wanted for.