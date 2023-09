SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A wanted man has been caught by law enforcement for allegedly setting fire to his home.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday Robert Watkins was arrested without incident after he was wanted on an active warrant for arson.

Police say Watkins intentionally set fire to a house in the 1700 block of Peryy Avenue where he and his girlfriend lived at the time.

Watkins has been charged with three counts of arson and reckless endangerment.