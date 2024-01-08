WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County man was arrested on Thursday, January 4.

The Lycoming County Regional Police Department (LRPD) arrested Timothy Wayne Berry, 55, in Delaware and brought him back to Pennsylvania.

Police issued a felony arrest warrant for Berry in January 2022. Berry was wanted by the LRPD for several felony counts of forgery and theft, and police say he is believed to have arrested warrants throughout several states for similar charges

According to the LRPD, Berry was processed and arraigned before being remanded to Lycoming County Prison, where he awaits his preliminary hearing.