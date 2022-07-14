SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Shamokin Dam Police announced they arrested a wanted man who led police in a chase with a 10-month-old child in the back of the car.

On July 14, Shamokin Dam Police said they attempted to stop a white BMW for a traffic violation on Route 11/15. Instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as Edward Francis Ozga from Sunbury, attempted to flee police with a 10-month-old child in the backseat.

Law enforcement said Ozga traveled at a high rate of speed, passed several vehicles in the center lane, then turned into the Colonial Village Plaza where he drove into a dead-end area.

Officials said they took Ozga into custody, and after running a background check, officers learned he had bench warrants for his arrest in two different states.

Investigators said not only did Ozga attempt to flee while having active warrants, but also that he fled from police with a 10-month-old child, unproperly restrained, in the back seat.

Police officers said a further investigation found that neither the vehicle nor the child was his. They did however say the child was known to him and he did have permission to drive the vehicle.

Ozga was arraigned before on-call District Judge Rowe and placed in Snyder County Prison on a $7,500 bail.

Ozga is being charged with endangering the welfare of children, attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, and other traffic-related violations.