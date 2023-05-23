HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man wanted on multiple warrants allegedly ran from officers in Luzerne County and was later found with methamphetamine.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on May 19 around 6:30 p.m., officers were in the area of Locust Street when they saw a man, identified as Justin Paterick, 36, who was wanted on numerous arrest warrants.

Police say they saw Paterick walking on the railroad tracks and commanded him to stop. Paterick ignored police commands and cut through the wood line onto Chapel Street to avoid officers.

Investigators said they eventually captured Paterick and he was found with a white clear plastic baggie containing meth and a white bottle cap that contained meth residue.

Paterick has been charged with flight to avoid arrest on foot and drug possession charges. His bail was set for $15,000 for two arrest warrants and $20,000 for a third arrest warrant. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.