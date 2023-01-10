RANSOM, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a man wanted for a New Year’s Eve slashing stole a golf cart after setting a warehouse on fire.

According to the Reading Northern Railroad Police Department, on January 5, officers were called to the Ransom Warehouse being broken into and a small fire smoking on the loading dock area of the building.

Police say they were able to clear the fire and located a black backpack that was left behind on a riding lawnmower. All items found inside the bag including, a social security card, credit cards, an EBT card, and a picture of a tuna can belonged to 47-year-old Thomas Lisowski.

As stated in the affidavit, investigators discovered Lisowski had an active arrest warrant out of Tunkhannock for a slashing incident on New Year’s Eve where he was charged with aggravated assault. Officers began a search for Lisowski in the area and were told by witnesses that they saw a man driving a cart through neighborhood yards.

Investigators said they received tips that a man wearing a blue garbage bag with a camo hat driving a golf cart was trying to break into multiple homes nearby. Police were able to locate the golf car left behind at a house in the 3000 block of Main Street.

A search began through a wooded area after a call came in that Lisowski was possibly staying by a bridge in the 1100 block of Spring Drive. With the help of a state police helicopter and UTV units from the PA Game Commission, Lisowski was located on a pole line walking in the direction of Old Forge.

Investigators stated Lisowski told them he was on the run from PA State Police for “(expletive) charges,” and he stole the golf cart “from the park by Scranton.” Police later discovered it was stolen from McDade Park. Police say Lisowski also stated he broke into the warehouse because he was cold.

Lisowski is being charged with arson, burglary, a person not to possess firearms, and criminal trespassing. Along with the charges he was wanted for in Wyoming County.