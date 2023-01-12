SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A traffic stop leads to a man allegedly wanted on multiple warrants after he gave police false identification.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 7 around 11:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on South West Street in Shenandoah for traffic violations.

Troopers say the passenger in the car gave a false name to police and was later discovered to be Daniel D. Quinn, 43, of Mahanoy Plane. Quinn was found to have active bench arrest warrants in Schuylkill County.

Police note when Quinn was searched troopers seized drug paraphernalia. He was placed in custody and transported to Schuylkill County Prison.