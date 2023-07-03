DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Walmart theft led them to $2,000 in cash and multiple grams of various drugs seized.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 2 officers were called to Walmart for an “intoxicated” person who was shoplifting.

Officers say the suspect shoplifted in multiple stores before heading to Walmart. Police say the following items were found and seized from the suspect’s possession:

66 grams of fentanyl, ecstasy, and gabapentin

$2,517 in cash

Dickson City Police Department

The suspect has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft, receiving stolen property, misbranding medication, and public drunkenness.