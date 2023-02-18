MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police have accused a Walmart employee in Snyder County of stealing over $700 worth of MLB, NBA, and NFL sports cards.

State police responded to a report of a theft involving an employee at the Selinsgrove Walmart on January 29.

Investigators say an 18-year-old employee had stolen from the store several times. In total, troopers said the employee had stolen 41 items valued at $739.18.

Troopers said the employee stole $349.54 worth of MLB cards, $239.70 worth of NBA cards, and $149.94 worth of NFL cards.

Pennsylvania State Police said criminal charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 17-3-03.