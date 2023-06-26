HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man arrested after stealing a Walmart shopping cart was found with heroin and meth.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 15 around 9:30 p.m., troopers were called after a man, later identified as Christian Mullis, 26, of Freeland, was seen with a stolen Walmart shopping cart.

Police say when troopers approached Mullis he fled on foot causing a short chase then he was placed under arrest.

Mullis was found to have an active arrest warrant in Luzerne County and in his possession was methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, PSP stated.

Chagres were filed through the district court and Mullis remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility at a $15,000 bail.