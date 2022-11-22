WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia.

According to detectives, on Tuesday police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped.

Police said the suspect allegedly used a weapon and had taken the two to Pennsylvania against their will. Investigators stated that they learned that the suspect and victims were currently in the Wilkes- Barre Township Walmart.

An undercover detective at Walmart saw the man, later identified as Christos Sotirelis, 40, of Stuart Virginia, and was able to arrest him when he stepped away from the victims.

Police say Sotirelis tried to pull away from the detective but was placed under arrest with a minimum amount of force.

Both victims were found unharmed.

Police tell Eyewitness News several customers stated that there was an active shooter or a person running around with a gun in the store to management. However, police state at no time was there a gunman loose in the store, nor an active shooter.

Sotirelis was arraigned and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, unable to pay the

$250,000 bail. He will await extradition.

