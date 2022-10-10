UNION TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a Bitcoin scam that ended with a man receiving toilet paper in the mail.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers received a report of a Bitcoin investment scam that occurred via Instagram between June and October.

Through an investigation, it was revealed that the victim, a 26-year-old man, used a Cash App and Bitcoin to allegedly pay the scammer around $23,000 for a fake investment.

PSP stated the victim later received a briefcase that was supposed to contain $210,000 in cash for his investment.

The scammer then told the victim he had to pay $9,000 more to receive a code to open the briefcase, according to state police.

However, once the briefcase was opened police said the victim found only toilet paper and books.

PSP Selinsgrove is continuing to investigate.