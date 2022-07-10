SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a Tioga County man who died from injuries sustained in a shooting has been identified and the suspect has also been identified and charged with criminal homicide.

State Troopers say Zackery McCoon was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide and other charges for the shooting death of his estranged father, Trevor McCoon.

State police say Trevor McCoon died as a result of the injuries sustained during the shooting.

According to law enforcement, the incident occured Saturday, just before 9:00 a.m. when PSP Mansfield received a call from Zackery McCoon saying he shot his estranged father as he entered his home and his father charged at him.

Troopers say as they arrived on the scene Zackery McCoon met them outside and was taken into custody without incident. Afterwhich, PSP cleared the house and attempted to administer first aid to Trevor McCoon, however, he was pronounced dead from the injuries sustained during the incident.

Zackery McCoon was arraigned on Saturday and remanded without bail.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.