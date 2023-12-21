PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has identified the victim involved in a homicide that occurred in Plymouth Wednesday.

According to Coroner Jill Matthews, 66-year-old, Ann Murphy, was pronounced dead in a home located in the 220 block of Gardner Street.

Matthews states the cause of death was multiple stab wounds and blunt head trauma.

According to the search warrant obtained by 28/22 News, a man identified as Elliot Steed is the focus of the investigation but he has not been named as the suspect involved.

Steed remains in police custody at this time.

This is a developing story. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.