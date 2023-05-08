KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives released the identity of the victim in a Kingston homicide investigation who was found dead with head injuries.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on Friday, May 5 around 8:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 120 block of East Bennett Street for a reported man found dead with head injuries.

Police say the victim was identified as Ryan Walker Padovani, 22, from Delaware, and the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

On Monday an autopsy was performed on Padovani where the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kington Police Detective Robert Miller at 570-288-3674 ext. 420.