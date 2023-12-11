WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The victim of a shooting in Williamsport has been identified after he was found dead on the street.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Saturday around 3:30 a.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Memorial Avenue for several reports of shots fired.

Police said on the scene they found an unresponsive man lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds. During the investigation, officers were able to identify the victim as Jermaine Derick Mullen, of Williamsport.

Detectives say they have executed several warrants regarding this investigation and are continuing to actively investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Agent Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 or by email at bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.