FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found attempting to rob someone before being stopped at gunpoint by the victim Tuesday.

According to Franklin Township Police Department, around 7:56 a.m. Tuesday officers were called for a reported burglary happening in a unit block of Main Road in Franklin Township.

Police say they were told by the victim that the suspect, later identified as Daniel Melvin Waldron, 40, of Franklin Township, fled the scene to a nearby home after the victim held Waldron at gunpoint.

Investigators stated they arrived at the home where Waldron was hiding and he surrendered himself to police and admitted to the victim’s claims.

Waldron was arraigned and placed in the Carbon County Correctional Facility after he was unable to post bail.

He has been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief.