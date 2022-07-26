BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that they say was involved in a hit and run.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, a hit and run occurred in the 400 block of Wirt Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a black 2009-2014 Ford F-150 that had a Department of Air Force front license plate, which was found on the scene.

Bloomsburg Police Department

The vehicle is also missing a rear passenger tail light and has heavy damage to the front end and passenger side, according to police.

The suspect’s car was last seen traveling south on Franklin Avenue toward Glen Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptlm. Thorpe at 570-784-4155 ext. 178.