EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Acting United States Marshal William Pugh announced in a news release that the United States Marshal Service (USMS) rescued a 7-year-old abduction victim while executing an arrest warrant on Amber-Lynn Romero.

US Marshals say that on October 14, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Spotsylvania County, issued a warrant for the arrest of Amber-Lynn Romero.

The warrant said that she was in violation of a court order in relation to the custody of her child.

It also declared that the girl was missing, according to the news release.

The news release from the USMS says that on October 26, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office requested the aid of the USMS Fugitive Task Force after their attempts in finding Romero were unsuccessful.

At about 1:00 p.m. on November 3, the USMS arrested Romero and recovered the child in the 1700 block of Little Creek Court in East Stroudsburg, according to the release.

USMS reports that Romero is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.

The child was also turned over to the Monroe County Children and Youth Services to bring the young girl back home.