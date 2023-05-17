WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A UPMC employee has been charged after an investigation found him allegedly stealing pills, mainly oxycodone, from patients.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Drug Control began investigating a possible “drug diversion” involving former UPMC Williamsport employee, Peter Tubbs, 29, of Williamsport.

Police say Tubbs was suspected of diverting controlled substances, mainly oxycodone after a patient receiving treatment at UPMC Williamsport reported concerns. An audit of Tubbs’ controlled substance activity was completed and found he failed to document patients’ pain medication as either being given to the patient, returned, or wasted, investigators stated.

As stated in the affidavit, Tubbs was interviewed and he admitted to diverting controlled substances, mainly oxycodone, from UPMC Williamsport on several occasions from August 2022 and September 2022.

Tubbs said he would divert the drugs nearly every shift he worked, two or three times per shift, according to court documents. Tubbs was terminated from his position on October 17, 2022, after he refused to take a drug test.

Investigators have charged Tubbs with acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge, intentionally possessing a controlled substance by a person not registered, and furnishing false/fraudulent material.