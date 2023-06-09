SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives conducted an undercover sting that resulted in an alleged drug dealer’s arrest and various narcotics seized.

Investigators with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office say they went undercover on June 8 to purchase drugs from Nathaniel Cunningham, 27, of White Haven, in the V-Spot Bar’s parking lot.

Police say Cunningham sold the undercover detective 14 grams of methamphetamine and 28 grams of powder cocaine then immediately fled on foot.

After a brief chase, Cunningham was arrested and now faces multiple drug-related charges along with fleeing police and stolen property. He was then placed in the Lackawanna County Correctional Facility.