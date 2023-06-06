EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County detectives conducted an undercover prostitution sting resulting in the arrest of a woman who allegedly solicited sex acts for money.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on May 26 around 12:00 p.m., investigators used a confidential informant (CI) to get in contact with a woman advertising sex services on “Skipthegames.com” under the name “Platinum”.

Police say the CI contacted “Platinum”, later identified as Jessica Morrow, 37, of Bear Creek, and the two planned to meet at the Rodeway Inn in Moosic. Undercover state police troopers said they knocked on the designated room, Morrow opened the door and she was placed under arrest.

During her arrest, troopers stated Morrow was found with a small vial containing suspected methamphetamine and two blue color glassine bags that contained suspected fentanyl.

As stated in the affidavit, while being detained Morrow asked what she was being arrested for, and the trooper responded it was for prostitution to which Morrow replied “That’s not that bad. I’ll get bail, right?”

Investigators noted Morrow claimed to have been a prostitute for over ten years and this was the first time she has been arrested for it by police.

Morrow faces prostitution and drug possession charges.