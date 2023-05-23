SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested an Uber driver after they say he attempted to sexually assault a rider, exposing himself.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Monday around 11:00 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Division Street in Scranton for a reported sexual assault.

Police say they spoke to the victim who claimed her Uber driver, later identified as Rual Pujols-Gonzalez, 36, of Scranton, tried to sexually assault her.

The victim told officers she lost her house keys and called an Uber to take her to her boyfriend’s workplace and back home. On their way back to the victim’s house, Pujols-Gonzalez began “looking” at the victim in a way that made her feel comfortable, and he asked her “what color panties are you wearing,” investigators stated.

As stated in the affidavit, Pujols-Gonzalez passed the victim’s home and parked on Hyde Park Avenue, locking the doors. Pujols-Gonzalez then entered the backseat, pulled his pants down, exposing himself, and told the victim to give him oral sex, according to court documents.

The victim was able to escape the car while Pujols-Gonzalez attempted to grab her, police said. Pujols-Gonzalez was interviewed regarding the allegation against him, and he denied exposing himself to the victim.

Pujols-Gonzalez has been charged with incident exposure, open lewdness, false imprisonment, and harassment.