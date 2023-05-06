Image of Travis Lanzo from U.S. Marshals dated 01/09/2022

(WBRE/WYOU)— The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a Scranton homicide suspect.

On Saturday, the U.S. Marshals Service offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Travis Anthony Lanzo, the man suspected of shooting David John Deshler on March 12.

Image of Travis Lanzo from U.S. Marshals dated 01/09/2022

The U.S. Marshals say Lanzo is an escape risk who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Three others have been arrested in relation to this case.

Information from the U.S. Marshals state Lanzo is a 5’7″ black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding Lanzo’s whereabouts to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1(877)926-8332 or the Scranton Police Department at (570)348-4130.