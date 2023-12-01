EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force states on Thursday they arrested a man in Wilkes-Barre Township wanted for selling drugs.

According to investigators, Adam Matarese, 31, was wanted by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for Parole Violations and the West Hazleton Police Department for distribution of controlled substances.

Police say attempts to find Matarese were unsuccessful and the Fugitive Task Force was requested to assist. On Thursday, members of the task force located and arrested Matarese on Schechter Drive in Wilkes-Barre Township without incident.

After the arrest, a search warrant was issued and, as a result, a firearm and a “significant amount” of suspected methamphetamine were seized.

Matarese remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and has been charged with the distribution of narcotics.