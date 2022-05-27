LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Jeferson Lopes-Deandrade, a 20-year-old shooting suspect from Philadelphia, on Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Philadelphia Police Department investigated a non-fatal shooting on October 31, 2021, and through their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lopes-Deandrade with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and firearms violation.

Attempts to find the suspect was unsuccessful according to officials, and the USMS Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Marshals say the fugitive task force arrested Lopes-Deandrade in Lock Haven without incident on Friday morning. He was turned over to Clinton County authorities for arraignment and processing.