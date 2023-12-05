EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives state they arrested a wanted man in Florida in connection to a sexual assault of a child investigation.

According to United States Marshal William Pugh, 37-year-old Brian Smith was wanted in connection to a sexual assault of a child that occurred on December 25, 2021, in Jersey Shore.

In January 2022, the Lycoming Regional Police Department issued an arrest warrant against Smith on the following charges;

Sexual Assault

Aggravated Sexual Assault

Corruption of Minors

On Tuesday Smith was arrested and taken into custody in the 1100 block of County Road in Melrose, Florida.

Smith is being held at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Jail awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.