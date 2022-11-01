Police say one of the women destroyed her cell phone, which troopers believed contained evidence

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two people after a traffic stop for speeding that resulted in troopers finding almost 4 lbs. of fentanyl.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 25, at 4:50 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for speeding on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township.

Troopers said during the stop, multiple signs of criminal activity involving drugs were seen and a search of the car was granted.

The troopers found methamphetamines, heroin, and a Glock 17 9mm handgun inside the car, PSP stated.

The two women in the car, Michelle Dockins, 38, and Cassie Clayton, 47, both of Arizona, were arrested.

Police say one of the women destroyed her cell phone, which troopers believed contained evidence related to the investigation. Troopers say she also resisted arrest.

Through further investigation of the car, PSP said an additional 4 lbs. of fentanyl was seized.

Dockins and Clayton were both found to be felons who cannot possess a gun and were transported to Carbon County Correctional Facility pending charges.